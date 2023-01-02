One couple confused many people by claiming they are engaged but not dating, nor will they get married

TikTok user Salah Brooks and her man, or not, are going to be together forever, however, they are not a couple

Some people feel these two are label fobes while others claim the drama is all for attention

Nowadays nothing is surprising. A couple who claim they are not dating admit to being engaged and confuses thousands on TikTok.

Open relationships, casual dating and relationships without physical touch are all pretty normal. However, being engaged but not dating is definitely something new.

TikTok user Salah Brooks, who has over 2.2 million followers, tried to explain she and her fiancé's situation. While they are engaged, they are not dating but they also won’t be dating anyone else… oh, and they also plan on being together forever.

TikTok users are having none of the situation these two are pulling

This made absolutely no sense to netizens and many people feel it is an act of attention-seeking. Some feel relationships have become too complicated and people need to chill.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Randi Kremer-Schmitz said:

“It’s like trying too hard to be complicated.”

@candy said:

“Situationships are getting outta hand.”

@Diesel said:

“My head hurts…”

@Honey said:

“Okay I love you guys but like is it just the fear of the label?”

@Fico Fussion said:

“Real talk, y’all should just be happy they are happy. It might not be for you, but it’s more than working for them.”

