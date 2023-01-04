A first-time mum couldn't come to terms with why her newborn baby would not stop crying uncontrollably

The frustrated woman lamented as she revealed that it was not long ago that she gave the child milk

The new mum's niece found her aunty's behaviour hilarious and shared the clip of them on social media

A video of a new mum lamenting over her newborn baby who wouldn't stop crying has stirred hilarious reactions online.

The woman's niece captured the moment and shared it on TikTok, encouraging her aunt that she has got it under control.

The new mum looked frustrated. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lili_lima_60

In the clip, the new mum, wearing just a wrapper, watched tiredly as her baby cried uncontrollably on the bed. Looking helplessly at the kid, she lamented that it was not long ago that she fed the kid bre*ast milk.

She had thought that was enough and laid the child on the bed only for him to begin crying again. At the instance of her niece, the new mum drew the baby close, saying that they were going to engage in a staring contest.

Her niece revealed that the child is only a week old. At some point, the frustrated woman jokingly threatened to slap the child.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

chrissy.tee said:

"People didn’t know that babies cry a lot?"

user8587004163986 said:

"Get her baby food, the bre*ast milk may not be enough for her."

monioluwa said:

"U never see anything dont worry dear sis na holy mother madness every mother most pass thru it. love u baby."

Kelajames said:

"I remember when wen my cousin born she sleep leave her new born baby wen he dey cry Na me con babysit am that night."

herroyalmajestya said:

"This will be me when i decide to become a mother coz i won't know what to do with them when they start crying."

Ajiboo said:

"Lol exactly how am just watching mine right now, am just using tik tok to calm down."

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a nursing mother with no hands and feet fed her baby with her mouth. The crippled lady was forced to hold the spoon between her lips since she couldn't use her hands. She received accolades online for the touching manner she used to scoop food and give it to her toddler.

