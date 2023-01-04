A lady has finally moved her parents into their dream home as photos of the fine house have been splashed online

The lady identified as Sugar BSN said it has always been her desire to do something special for her parents

According to her, they have done everything and worked hard and sacrificed for her hence the rewarding gift

A lady is currently full of happiness after she moved her parents into a new house.

The young lady identified as Sugar BSN has splashed photos of the big house on Twitter.

The young lady said it has been her dream to build her parents a house. Photo credit: Twitter/@MylifeasSugar.

Sugar said her parents have spent their lives working and sacrificing for the family hence the befitting gift.

Lady gifts her parents a big house

According to her, it has always been her earnest desire to do something very special for her dear parents.

The dream has now come to pass with the new house which has wowed social media users.

In the photos she posted on December 31, Sugar's dad and mum could not contain their excitement when they were led into the posh compound.

They knelt down in joy with their hands lifted up in appreciation for the great gift.

Sharing the photos, Sugar wrote:

"After a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice, I finally moved my parents into their dream home. Growing up, I never forgot the struggles we faced and I always knew that I wanted to do something special for my parents. I am grateful & this is a moment I’ll cherish forever."

See her full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@biodun_alao said:

"This is massive and incredibly amazing. You've done well. God bless you immensely."

@spicyprincess01 said:

"This is a beautiful house to behold I key into this. Baba God I pray you bless me and give me the resources I need to do this for my parents. Congratulations to you and your family."

@Yemijoel3 commented:

"I join millions of people who are super proud of u to say “congratulations”. You did great!"

