The police command in Nigeria's Ekiti State has confirmed the demise of a man identified as a native doctor in a hotel

It was gathered that he died while making love to another man's wife in the hotel situated in Ikere-Ekiti

Sources say the woman with whom the native doctor was making love to was the wife of a pastor

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An emerging report has confirmed that a herbalist slumped to death while allegedly making love to a pastor's wife in a hotel in Ikere, a small community in Ekiti state.

The Punch newspaper reported that the incident transpired on Monday, January 2 when the pastor's wife and the herbalist met.

The Ekiti state police command says investigations into the incident are currently ongoing. Photo: NPF

Source: UGC

One of the residents of the area who pleaded anonymity confirmed the status of the woman as a married woman whose husband is a pastor.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“The man died in the hotel room while having s*x with the woman. The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed.

“The manager of the hotel and some residents rushed to the scene and immediately took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead. I want to believe the woman was spiritually laced with a native thunderbolt.”

Police confirm the incident, commences an investigation

Reacting to the whole incident, the police spokesperson in Ekiti command, Sunday Abutu said the incident is currently under investigation.

He revealed the death of the deceased herbalist was confirmed by the Ekiti state police command on Monday, January 2.

The police spokesperson said:

“We can confirm the death of the man in one of the hotels at Ikere Ekiti on Monday. His corpse has been retrieved and deposited in a morgue.

"We are interrogating the woman in question as we embark on investigations to unravel the cause of the man’s death.”

Reactions as Man Catches His Wife Cheating With Another Man on Holiday

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a man caught his wife cheating on him. Recently, a guy sparked an internet discussion after discovering his wife having an extramarital affair. In a video, the wife could be seen rushing to board an aircraft with a man for a vacation. Many people on social media criticized the man for not paying more attention to his wife.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng