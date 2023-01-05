A mother of triplets has posted a video to celebrate the progress of her babies as they clock three months old

In a video posted on Christmas Eve, 2022, the mother also showed the 35 tins of NAN milk consumed by the babies

TikTok users are still in awe of the babies as they took to the comment section to congratulate the mother

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mother has posted a TikTok video of the 35 tins of milk consumed by her triplets in three months.

The video of the kids was posted on Christmas Eve, 2022, by Untouchable Triplets and it also shows their mother's large baby bump.

The triplets consumed 35 tins of milk in 3 months. Photo credit: TikTok/@untouchabletriplets1.

Source: UGC

Apart from the empty tins of milk and her baby bump, the woman also included photos of the day she delivered the babies.

Video of 35 tins of NAN milk consumed by triplets

In one of the scenes in the video, she was surrounded by hospital staff after delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video of the kids has attracted congratulatory comments from other TikTok users who also tapped into the blessing.

Many of the comments also prayed for such a blessing in their families. By the morning of January 5, the video has been viewed 31k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Christianah Itunu Ar said:

"Wao! Congratulations!"

@AlhajaNimotalahiAzeez said:

"Triple congratulations. God you're marvellous."

@tunrayo said:

"Congrats! I tap from your blessing."

@Eva Luna commented:

"Congratulations dear my dream kids."

@dotty said:

"I tap the same blessings in Jesus name."

@theresaejiroowoh reacted:

"Congratulations big sister."

@Hemingway Nana Ama said:

"Wowowowow congratulations I tap into your blessings two boys and one girl in Jesus mighty name Amen Amen and Amen."

@Tiwa'sbeautyempire said:

"Congratulations I received my own twins at the right time with peace and joy."

@Ajokeade29 said:

"Congratulations sis. I tap into this beautiful blessing."

"We Are Brother and Sister": Couple Married for 10 Years with 2 Kids Discover They're Siblings

Separately, YEN.com.gh a couple who has been married for 10 years has revealed that they are actually blood siblings.

The American couple made the shocking revelation as seen in a viral TikTok video shared by @stzyathletemo, who described their discovery as crazy. The husband who spoke on behalf of the family stated that they got married in 2008 and had their first child in 2011.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng