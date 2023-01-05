A man and his girlfriend are being held at a police station in central Florida over accusations of burglary

The couple found themselves in custody after calling 911 to request police officers to help them carry household items they had stolen from a house

When the officers arrived at the house, they discovered that the two did not have any connection with the property

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Police officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in central Florida, south of Orlando have arrested a man and his girlfriend for burglary.

Martin Gonzalez-Garcia is aged 23 while Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio is 22. Photos: Polk County Sheriff’s Office/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The most hilarious aspect of the incident is that the couple actually called police officers to assist them in moving the items they had stolen.

Couple is aged 23 and 22

According to a post on the county sheriff's Facebook page, the couple who are in their early 20s called 911 and gave directions to the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When the officers arrived, they first thought no one was inside as a sliding glass door was unlocked, so they went into the home.

"That’s when they found Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22," reads part of the statement.

As it turned out, the officers had been looking for Mr Gonzalez-Garcia after they had identified him as the individual spotted on CCTV footage burglarizing a store where multiple things were stolen.

Burglars were aware stealing is wrong

When questioned, the couple told authorities that they were in the home because they needed somewhere to spend the night.

Liz told officers that they chose to call them because they not only wanted help with moving the items, but were also trying to get a ride to the airport to go to New York for the weekend.

“Martin stated on a recorded statement he did commit the burglary at the Dollar General because he needed to get items to sell it to make money,” his arrest affidavit says.

The accused admitted that he was aware whatever he was doing was wrong, but needed the money.

He added that he knew the house he broke into was not his and did not have permission to be in, but had to get inside because it was freezing outside.

“Deputies did help them with their belongings, and did give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport," the police report added.

The Independent reports that Mr Gonzalez-Garcia has been charged with burglary and theft while his girlfriend will face burglary of a residence charges.

Okada rider Jailed 15 Years for Snatching Phone In Front Of IGP In Accra; Ghanaians Cry "Injustice"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that for snatching a mobile phone in front of the Police CID headquarters, a 21-year-old Okada rider, Emmanuel Waki will spend the next 15 years in jail.

The robber who pled guilty to committing the act was handed the sentence by an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke