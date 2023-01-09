In a bid to ascertain her boyfriend's love for her, a Nigerian lady decided to set him up with an imaginary pretty woman

She was however left disappointed as her lover not only failed to leave up to expectations but was ready to get laid

Leaked chats involving her boyfriend and an individual who acted as the imaginary pretty woman has sparked reactions online

Mixed reactions have trailed leaked chats between a Nigerian man and the imaginary lady his girlfriend set him up with.

A tweep @Real_Cdob, while releasing the Whatsapp chats on Twitter, remarked that he feels the man's pains.

The boyfriend failed woefully. Photo Credit: blackCAT

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian lady had set up her boyfriend to ascertain if he loved her for real or was a community pen*is.

The individual faked being a lady with a hot figure whose ex-boyfriend dumped her because of her high se*x drive.

Despite already having a girlfriend, the unsuspecting boyfriend showed interest in meeting the lady's sexual needs and even offered to get down with her after they finished seeing a movie.

It was at that point that the individual came clean on the act, quite to the anger of the lady's boyfriend.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Hormororlar said:

"The fell so easily, real Nigeria ladies chat don't go as smooth & sweet like dis. No sticker, no emoji & no little billing or abbreviations reply in-between d chats."

@olaofph01 said:

"This is very easy to pass.

"Ans why on earth will a woman dm you and and tell you she's going see a movie and you just follow her. What if she wan kidnap you."

@Billionaire_07 said:

"I will reply,, “this account is run by 5 admins and the one whom you are talking with now is not the real owner. You got wrong boyfriend. Tell her to try employ other tactics lad.”

@Temiolalekan said:

"I won't fail... Walahi, I won't.

"I can't have that type of discussion with a person that I haven't met before. No way."

@C_Victor_Akanna said:

"Remember... You'll never be guilty of this if you are not in a relationship.. Salute!!!"

@006ixOfLagos said:

"If à gal comes so smooth like this. I won't continue the conversation.

"The real convo with a Nigerian gal is always Terrible, slow, unspontaneous, rude, boring, non-chalant and killing."

Source: Legit.ng