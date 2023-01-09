A man has been praised as a very good husband because of the way he supported his wife who entered the labour room

In a short video posted online, the man could be seen on the hospital floor waiting for his wife to deliver

The clip, which was posted on January 6, has since gone viral and received over 106k views

TikTok users are praising a man for the way he supported his wife when she entered the labour room.

In the video posted by Badmus Cutie, the man was with his wife at every moment until she gave birth.

The man slept on the hospital floor as his wife prepared to deliver their baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@badmuscutie.

Source: UGC

As the labour pain ensued, he held his wife in total support and he never left her side in the video.

Video of a man with his wife in the labour room

In fact, it got to a point where the man slept on the floor inside the hospital, waiting for his wife to deliver.

The video showed when he finally held his baby in joy after his wife delivered successfully.

He has been described as a good husband by many people who have seen the video which has been viewed over 106k times on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@divine frank said:

"Congratulations to her. Safe delivery to every expectant mother."

@bunmieniola858 commented:

"Congratulations. Haa! it is not an easy task at all. Kudos to all mothers in the world. We shall all eat the fruit of our labour in Jesus name. Amen."

@akinsolamariamayobami said:

"And God bless your husband. He is a good man."

@sdat1205 reacted:

"Congratulations dear. Labour pain no easy oo! I was just behaving anyhw. I told them abeg make una operate this pikin. I don taya."

@azeezmariam70 said:

"God bless your husband. He is a good man."

Source: Legit.ng