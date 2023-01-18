One lady has taken to the socials to show how much she changed when she was pregnant with her baby

The woman started by showing how she looked before, with the video then transitioning to how she looked during her last few months of pregnancy

The shocking body and facial transformation had many people speechless, with some netizens unwilling to believe that the clip showed the same person

A woman has left peeps speechless after posting a video displaying her dramatic transformation when she was pregnant.

The lady started the clip by showing what she looked like before and then transitioned into how her body had changed during her last few months of pregnancy.

The momma looked so different, with her face unrecognisable, making her look like a completely different person.

TikTok user, tyreecewood1, posted the video.

Here is the clip:

TikTok users were shocked by how the woman looked when she was pregnant

Most netizens could not believe how much the new momma had changed:

Jottie said:

“Can you show us how you progressed throughout your pregnancy?”

Erika sounded concerned:

“I have questions! How do you look now? I'm scared.”

JDizz wrote:

“That is two different people. I’m not ready for this point in pregnancy.”

Shairish07 joked:

“I’m getting a surrogate!”

Mariana asked:

“What happened to the pregnancy glow that supposedly happens?”

Briah_2014 remarked:

“Lord, I see what you’ve done to others. Please don’t do it to me.”

marissastar17 noted:

“Pregnancy does humble us, ladies.”

Kara Thomas commented:

“These comments aren’t it. You are still beautiful, girl. I totally lost myself in pregnancy and motherhood. Doesn’t make us any less beautiful.”

