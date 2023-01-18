A Nigerian man who is a palm wine tapper has built a mansion with the business often regarded as meant for the poor

Apart from his mansion, the man named Utobo has used the business to buy a brand new Mercedes Benz

A video of the man posted on Facebook by popular comedian, Mama Uka, has gone viral and raked in 451k views

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man who started tapping palm trees and producing wine at the age of 12 has used it to build a mansion.

The man named Utobo, who has become a professional tapper, is from Amufi, Enugu Ezike, Enugu state.

The Enugu palm wine tapper has been described as an inspiration. Photo credit: Facebook/Mama Uka.

Source: UGC

In a video interaction with popular comedian, Mama Uka, Utobo said he initially stopped the business but nothing else worked for him.

Professional palm wine tapper buys car

He started tapping again when it became clear that palm wine production is his calling.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Apart from using the business to build a fine house, Utobo has also used it to buy a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

Man who used palm wine tapping to train his wife in university

Utobo's wife also went to school up to the university level and he used the business to train her all through.

When he was asked the number of trees he currently taps, the native wine merchant said he taps 56 at the moment. He said he spends 19 hours daily climbing trees.

Utobo's story has surprised people who have often regarded wine tapping as a business meant for the poor.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Facebook users

@Raymond Okoro said:

"Consistency is the best secret to success."

Eze Chinonso commented:

"Wow I have see someone like my father. My Father trained us his 8 Children with Palm wine tapping to university level and also built a modern bungalow with it. He reach to an extent that kindred begin to envy him that an ordinary Palm wine tapper in village is beating them that are in town."

Grateful Son Builds Domestic Worker Mom a House After She Worked Years As Breadwinner to Support Him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an advocate who made a success of himself honoured his mom with a house.

He shared the story of why it is a big milestone for him.

People were touched by his story and commented with congratulatory messages. Many peeps said they were also inspired by his story.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng