The couple were reported to have been relaxing in the car and enjoying themselves when the tragedy struck

Residents stated that the place had become a perfect spot for couples to park their vehicles in the evening and unwind

Kiambu police were able to retrieve their bodies which were taken to the City Mortuary awaiting postmortem

Police in Juja are investigating the circumstances under which two people died after their car plunged into the Titanic Dam in Juja.

Kiambu county government divers successfully retrieved the vehicle. Photo: kenya_got_rides.

Residents reported that a man and a woman were relaxing inside the car at around 9pm, on Tuesday, January 17, before the car started hooting.

The vehicle, Nissan X-Trail reportedly moved slowly before speeding and falling into the huge dam.

Officials at the scene stated that the woman was likely in her twenties, while the man was in his early forties.

Divers from the Kiambu County government were able to retrieve the two bodies and the car involved in the tragic incident morning.

The police took the victims’ bodies to City Mortuary in Nairobi County.

Having good time

Witnesses stated that the area has been a great hanging spot for lovers who park and enjoy drinks and partying long into the night.

"In this area, people always come to enjoy themselves in the evening. Vehicles always pull up at this place and everyone takes out their drinks. They always come here to drink and enjoy themselves. Everything goes on here," said Brian Njoroge, a resident.

Murera Ward MCA Ngatha Wambiri called on the county government to fence the area to prevent such accidents from reoccurring.

"I’m urging the national government, or even the county government, to fence off the five dams in Juja. Many people usually come here to relax. However, where alcohol is involved, judgement is usually impaired, leading to unfortunate incidents that could have been avoided," he said.

