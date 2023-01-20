Jainism is counted among the world's oldest religions and it originated in India at least 2,500 years ago

Beautiful heiress Devanshi Sanghvi has opted to give up her fortune and become a nun of the Jain faith.

The journey of the little eight-year-old girl to monkhood has been well documented on the Instagram platform

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At only eight years old, Indian diamond heiress Devanshi Sanghvi has opted to give up her fortune and become a nun of the Jain faith.

8-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi during the ceremonies to become a nun. Photos: devanshi_diksha_danam.

Source: UGC

Sanghvi and Sons jewelry business

Sanghvi was in line to inherit Sanghvi and Sons, her family's jewelry business based in the city of Surat, until she officially renounced worldly comforts on Wednesday, January

Business Insider South Africa reports the Sanghvi family business is worth KSh 1.5 trillion ( R1 billion).

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The little girl joined monkhood in a lavish five-day ceremony as seen on a very lively Instagram campaign in an account with 9, 400 followers.

Sanghvi was initiated into monkhood over an extravagant five-day ceremony, documented by a robust campaign on an Instagram account with 9,400 followers.

Prospect of initiation announced in September

The prospect of Sanghvi's initiation was announced as far back as September, alongside other posts extolling religious virtues and respected figures in Jainism.

There were more than 100 photos on the account showing the transition of the young girl who was in elegant clothing complimented by expensive jewelry.

"Today Devanshi has chosen to live a life on the path of spiritual development," read a post that appears to have been written by her parents. "We know it is tough, but we are aware that the Diksha life will bring far more happiness than we can ever provide."

Family are also members of the Jani family

On Wednesday, Sanghvi was already transformed and was in white cotton garb that covers her head as she is surrounded by other nuns and Jain followers.

Her family are also members of the Jain faith.

Basically, Jainism is one of the world's oldest religions and it originated in India at least 2,500 years ago.

The religious minority emphasizes the importance of non-violence, meditation, and rejecting worldly pleasures and vegetarianism, with around 5 to 6 million followers in India.

Ghanaian priest causes stir as he sings Kwabena Kwabena's song in church

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a priest was captured in a video singing Kwabena Kwabena's song for a newly wedded couple.

He took the microphone to sing for the couple as they were asked to 'share the first kiss'.

The couple were seen beaming with smiles as they hugged and shared a kiss.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke