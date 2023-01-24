A US-based nurse has called 911 on both her lover and "mother-in-law", saying she does not feel safe

The nurse who is a mother to an 18-month-old child stopped the mother-in-law from leaving the room as her lover tried to calm the situation

Many Nigerians who reacted online said that something had been wrong with the "marriage" a long time ago

A video shared by @themoneyman12 has shown the moment a Nigerian woman in the US called the police on her lover and mother-in-law.

Speaking with an officer on 911, the woman said that she does not feel safe in the house and needed the police to come take her mother-in-law out. While she was talking on the phone, the mother was sitting on the bed.

The man insisted that his mother is not going anywhere. Photo source: TikTok/@themoneyman12

Lady wants mother-in-law out

After the wife who was in a nurse uniform got done with her call, the man called a supposed family member, telling the person that things are not okay in his home.

At a point during the video, the wife stopped her mother-in-law from leaving the room to another. The lover tried to calm the situation down.

The man who was filming the situation made it clear that his hands are up and did not touch the woman. He maintained that his mother would not leave the house for the lady. According to him, the woman is his baby mama and his mum will not leave the house for her.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

bilikisyusuf7 said:

"I’m afraid for my mother o, I think I will need my mother to see this ooo."

blackbeeu00 said:

"D man knows things r not fine with both of dem he would have coldly tell her mum to leave n find her a suitable pls for the main time."

Learner Chef said:

"I’m speechless.... for me it’s totally over with that woman."

drola04 said:

"The marriage was over a longtime ago."

@busola_brian said:

"Just live and cohabit. If you notice some traits."

symlord4 said:

"Mother in-law don carry Nigeria attitude of my son's house go abroad, omo bringing two women together is a hard work , sperate them kings for peace!!!"

