A mother surprised her kids in a video when she portrayed herself as an old woman while picking them up from school

The children had different reactions to her disguise as the eldest daughter stood transfixed, with her mouth covered

Many TikTokers who watched the clip said that the woman is so mischievous as some stated they would try the same thing

A lady, @tinacutielovehas, got many people laughing online when she shared a video of how she transformed herself into an old woman with makeup.

The mother who made her face up and tied headgear to look aged said she wanted to see how they would react.

The children's reactions to their mother's looks were funny. Photo source: TikTok/@tinacutielove

Mother's disguise surprises kids

After dressing up, she drove to her kids' school to pick them up. When her son saw her, he screamed and stepped back.

Her daughter's reaction was dramatic, as she stood afar off and refused to come close. The girl also covered her mouth in amazement.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Faith Keddy said:

"No body is seeing our girl carrying all the bags. Weldone baby."

Cutevee said:

"Girl child see her carrying all the bags I swr we deserve all the love on earth."

Lovergalnickey said:

"If na me I go just walk straight enter car in peace."

omodano said:

"D girl shock. na her expression big pass."

Mummae said:

"Abeg no make this children run from house."

kendraefe3 said:

"The first boy that came out was like are you playing or something."

Freedah said:

"The first kid was like not today mum."

joanasio22 said:

"Will try this when I get my own kids."

Baby Girl Runs For Joy to Meet Mum Who Came to Pick Her Up From School, Video of Her Reaction Goes Viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful schoolgirl who got so excited after seeing her mother had gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which was posted by a user identified as Sommy, showed that the mum went to school to pick up her kid.

In the short video lasting 1 minute and 2 seconds, the girl started to jubilate the moment she saw her mother.

When Sommy entered her child's class, the baby left every other thing and ran towards her in joy.

