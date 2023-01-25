A lady who has a very good relationship with her father made a video that got many people emotional online

The father and daughter both stood in a bathroom as the dad got busy straightening her hair out with a comb

Many social media users who enjoyed watching the video wished they had a lovely father like hers

A young lady, @norablakesmith, has gone online to show a very lovely video of her and her dad having a father-daughter time.

In the TikTok clip that generated thousands of reactions, the man combed the lady's hair as he stood behind her in their bathroom.

People said that the lady is lucky to have such a father. Photo source: TikTok/@norablakesmith

Lovely father and daughter moment

While he was at it, the daughter captured the memorable event on camera. She said that the man still thinks he can do her hair even while she is in her 20s.

Many people who watched the video got so emotional as they said that the girl should be thankful she has a lovely father.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,300 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Adults Only said:

"Do you know how many of us missing our father would give to have this moment."

T said:

"& you didn’t have to put down a deposit. Didn’t have to come w/,your halfway done. He ate!"

Ma Flo said:

"Watching other people have fruitful relationships with their parents heals my trauma."

Sammy said:

"Is this what it feels like to have a dad."

alexismlusk_ said:

"To even have a relationship like this with your father.. what a blessing."

Alisa Kay Parker said:

"And I would wear the style with pride."

queenrichie413 said:

"My dad would rather walk from Nigeria to UK than to do this."

