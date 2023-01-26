A man wore his wife's pink gown which he topped with her shower cap and then started playing with their children

Once dressed in his costume, the man stepped out into the living room and started dancing around

His wife has cried out in a video she posted on TikTok and she says her husband and the children are turning the house upside down

A TikTok video has shown a man wearing his wife's gown and shower cap and playing at home.

The man joined his two children in the living room and danced with them in his funny costume.

The man wore his wife's pink gown and played with his children. Photo credit: TikTok/@violatyra.

Source: UGC

His two children were already in the living room having a good time when the man emerged with a lot of appetite for play.

Viral video of a man wearing a pink gown

The way he looks in the gown and shower cap has left netizens rolling with laughter as they tagged it hilarious.

The man's wife who posted the video has cried out jokingly about how her husband joins the children to play at home.

She captioned the video:

"Can someone come and take this family. 2023 I am running away from this madness."

The video was posted by @violatyra and it has attracted a lot of attention.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user7421755950588 said:

"Total happiness."

@violetmab commented:

"Father &daughters dance."

@ceecele1 said:

"My sis don't run away. They are the best family you can have you are very lucky."

@user4432607278409 reacted:

"Father- daughter bond. I get the kafeeling."

@Starr Laikah said:

"Wow,...........am sure he is the best father n husband to you."

@Veen commented:

"It's time for music go go go dad."

@user81Nyendo 4587 said:

"For sure I need a family like this wawoooooo."

@user6175923859912 commented:

"You are blessed, love your family, happiness for real."

Source: Legit.ng