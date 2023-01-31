People with stubborn exes can now name them after a cockroach and then watch it get eaten by another animal

The San Antonio zoo is offering people with persistent exes the Valentine's Day deal at GH¢116

People with especially stubborn exes can pay for a GH¢1,837.83 upgrade, which includes a personalised video message to the recipient

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The San Antonio zoo is offering people with persistent exes a Valentine's Day deal of naming them cockroaches.

A photo of a cockroach. Photo: CNN.

Source: UGC

People to part with GH¢116

CNN reports people will only have to part with GH¢116 to name their cockroach after the person who is not -so-special and then feed it to an animal.

The annual 'Cry Me a Cockroach' fundraiser will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.” the San Antonio Zoo said on its website.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People who do not like cockroaches can choose a vegetable for GH¢58 or a rodent for GH¢290 instead.

Valentine’s Day Card

All donors will get a digital Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the zoo.

Alternatively, they can send their ex-boo a digital Valentine’s Day Card informing them that a cockroach, rodent, or veggie with their name was fed to them.

People with especially stubborn exes can pay for a GH¢1,837.83 upgrade, which includes a personalised video message to the recipient showing their cockroach, rodent, or vegetable as they are eaten by an animal.

Last year, Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations said they received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries.

The zoo is on track to break last year's record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being among the common names submitted to the zoo.

To participate, you’ll need to submit your ex's name online before Valentine’s Day.

Man weeps over horrifying treatment from ex-wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living with a disability broke down in tears while narrating the inhumane treatment he received from his former wife and daughter after their marriage hit the rocks.

In an interview on Oyerepa FM, he disclosed that although he built a house for his ex-wife, she never moved in to sleep there.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke