A wife was surprised on her birthday with the amazing gifts that her husband got for her

In addition to the money bouquet and tower he gave her, the man bought his wife two new kekes for business purposes

Many people in her comment section said she has a real man as they appreciated the thoughtfulness that went into the gifts

A Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k.

The woman was so happy about her keke as she posed with them. Photo source: TikTok/@nesta_surprise8

Man gifts wife iPhone, diamond and kekes

To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her. He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts.

The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

elikachunga23 said:

"I will keep on clapping for others until its my turn, congrats."

Martha unusual said:

"I love the keke idea because that’s a weekly source of income."

dotunmide said:

"The keke part is an investment for her. nice move from the guy."

Anni gold said:

"He is the real odogwu for adding the keke."

Ada Bekee said:

"Only igbo gals wil understand the keke aspect…cos nah we get business ideas nd investment…those people asking keke is for what ..una bi Mumu."

