A beautiful Nigerian lady who is a student of Kwara State University (KWASU) shared a video that got netizens admiring her

Ladies in her comment section said they would not even mind getting her contact because she is so pretty

The beautiful undergraduate who is on low cut said even though she considers everyone family, she could detach easily

A Nigerian lady, @grachi0801, who looks astonishingly beautiful has made a video showing her giving out her phone numbers to a stranger.

While on campus, a student approached her and she exchanged numbers with the person without care.

Many people agreed that the lady is indeed beautiful. Photo source: TIkTok/@grachi0801

Lady gives number out with smiles

The beauty queen said she always does that as she considers everyone a big family. The lady said that she is a lovely person, but could detach from a relationship easily.

Many people who thronged her comment section, especially ladies, attested to her beauty even as she wore a low cut.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with over 6,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user5959517948274 said:

"Can u give me tooo?"

Kennyralph01 said:

"Hi dear, you are cute."

Aubrey_ruby said:

"This is what I go through everyday."

Believe said:

"You're full with beauty. Why not if not."

___hermothersdaugher said:

"I actually saw you at stomach care yesterday so pretty."

