Parents with Belgian passports travelling from Israel to Brussels attempted to leave their child at Tel Aviv airport after they were asked to pay for an extra seat

The parents reportedly refused to pay for the extra seat and attempted to proceed with their journey without their young one, leaving the baby in a pushchair

Airport officials, dumbfounded by what they saw, stopped them at passport control and called the police on them

A couple arrived at Israel's Ben-Gurion airport with their child and were trying before to board a Ryanair flight to Brussels, Belgium without their child who they had come with.

Mother with her child staring at a plane. Photo: Getty images.

Source: Getty Images

On arrival, they were requested to pay for an extra seat for their child and the couple reportedly refused.

Abandoning baby at the airport

According to the airport's officials, without splitting hairs the couple left their baby on a pushchair and walked away in tow heading to the security terminal so that they could catch their flight.

Being a busy airport people assumed it was just a pushchair but on further exploration, an airport staff noticed a child was underneath it.

Speaking to Jerusalem Post Ryanair manager said

"We've never seen anything like this,we couldn't believe what we were seeing."

Couple detained

The airport staff notified all sections what had transpired the couple were stopped by security while they were attempting to check in on to their next flight.

They were forced by the staff to go back and take their baby before the police were called.

A spokesman for Israel Police told CNN in a phone call

"The baby was with the parents and there's no further investigation."

