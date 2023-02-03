Age is indeed nothing but numbers and a 24-year-old lady embodied this statement after she married an 85-year-old man who is older than her grandpa by a decade

The young lady said that her mother and grandpa were supportive of the relationship from the start but her father wasn't

Despite knowing she will likely outlive the former real estate agent, the nurse hopes to have two children with her lover

Not minding the 61 years gap between them, a 24-year-old lady identified as Miracle Pogue from Starkville, Mississippi, US walked down the aisle with her 85-year-old lover, Charles Pogue.

Charles, a former real estate agent and pensioner, met his young lover in 2019 at a launderette and their friendship started.

In February 2020, Charles eventually proposed to Miracle after admitting his feelings to her and they got married in July 2022.

Miracle says it is her desire to have two kids for him as she hopes to bring in a new generation for the octogenarian who currently doesn't have kids.

Miracle speaks on how they met

In an interview published by Daily Mail, Miracle, who is of Nigerian descent, revealed that when their friendship started she knew he was older but did not know his exact age at that time.

The nurse added that when she got to know his exact age, it was already a couple of months later, by then she already had feelings for him.

Her words:

''When I found out I was in too deep, it was a couple of months in and I already had feelings for him. He was my baby and he wasn't going anywhere.

''I found out in conversation when we asked each other our date of birth and he said he was born in 1937.

''I never even placed his age, we just wanted to see how it went.

''I don't care if he's 100 or 55, I like him for him. I thought he was maybe 60 or 70 because he looks so good. He's always up and active..."

The young lady said her 45-year-old mum, Tamika Phillips, and 72-year-old grandpa, Joe Brown, supported their relationship from the start after seeing how happy Charles made her, but it was hard to convince her 47-year-old father, Kareem Phillips.

Apart from people in public mistaking them for a father and daughter, Miracle's relationship has earned her negative attention from netizens who doubt her age and troll her. She is known as @mnigeria98 on TikTok.

Social media reactions

A TikTok video she made introducing herself and showcasing her lover attracted the following reactions:

Wall2Raww said:

"24 no way I got see this proof and if you 24 I’ll never try guess ages again."

jasmine jones said:

"Thought you was like 40."

Grateful_AF

"42 she meant ."

Tammy Myers Hart said:

"Sick sick."

