A woman's attempt at giving her daughter an unforgettable birthday present ended on a sad note thanks to the celebrant

The woman bought the 16-year-old girl a Tesla car but saw the whip gift rejected by her daughter who wanted something else

While turning down the car gift without saying any form of appreciation, she walked out on her mother in anger

A 16-year-old girl has rejected a black Tesla car her thoughtful mother got for her on her birthday.

In a TikTok video released by her mum, the intention was to treat the celebrant to a lovely surprise but that didn't turn out well.

The short clip started with her excited mum showing the Tesla car parked in front of the house with a small decoration on it.

She entered inside and got her daughter to have a blindfold before she stepped outside for her surprise.

The girl was not grateful at all

On getting outside and in front of the car, the woman asked her daughter to take off the blindfold. The celebrant took off the blindfold and was not impressed with the car gift. She straightaway began to complain about how she preferred a pink Mercedes Benz to a Tesla.

"I don't like electric cars. I said a Mercedes Benz, I don't like Tesla," she lamented to her mum.

The woman said she could only afford a Tesla and not the Benz and told the girl to check out an item on the car that contained $16,000 (over N7.3m), saying it is for her.

But the girl was still unimpressed and slammed her mum, tagging the car 'a truck' and the cash gift 'small money.'

She stormed out of the scene, saying it is the worst birthday ever. Her mum who was in the background all through expressed disappointment over her daughter's action and said it got her upset.

She tagged the kid as ungrateful.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Cece said:

"I got nothing for my 16th birthday. I'd have been happy with $50 lmao."

freya_195 said:

"Does she not realise how much that is for some ppl -- my mum would hit me if I was that ungrateful."

user9342077928264 said:

"No, I’m not buying it, this is a skit, Please tell me this is a skit."

Jade Savage said:

"If my parent got me a car I wouldn’t expect anything else. Not even my birthdays or Christmas’s after."

Faheema Amieradien N said:

"The way my mother would finish me and take everything away."

Tina M Houran said:

"If this is real and you go and exchange it for the car she wants your the reason she is the way she is."

2022AGU said:

"And from this day forward she would work for everything she got.. Because me and my money wouldnt buy her anything."

Frozen Tundra said:

“I’m gonna take this back and get her the pink Mercedes” is the reason she is the way she is!"

Nigerian mum rejects son's car gift

Meanwhile, YENcom.gh previously reported that a woman had turned down her son's car gift to her.

She accused the young boy of being an internet fraudster and lamented that he intended to use her for rituals by virtue of the car gift.

Despite attempts by the lad and his friends to convince her into accepting the gift, she refused and ordered him to take it away while also bursting balloons used in decorating the car.

According to her, he is still a university student with no job and as such shouldn't be able to afford such a whip.

