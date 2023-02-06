A female soldier in active service has welcomed a baby boy weeks after taking maternity leave to rest

She posted a video of her baby bump on TikTok and also of when she gave birth to her baby

A lot of TikTok users have gathered in the comment section to congratulate her for the successful delivery

The video of a female soldier who just gave birth to a baby boy is currently trending on TikTok.

Shortly before giving birth, the soldier posted a video of her baby bump when she was 38 weeks pregnant.

The soldier took maternity leave to deliver her baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@christinajackson._.

It was at 38 weeks that she took maternity leave so as to properly rest and wait for the arrival of her bundle of joy.

Video of a pregnant soldier

In the video, she was seen eating voraciously while also saying she hadn't taken a leave for the year.

She said:

"Made it to 38 weeks and ya girl is TIREDDDD! My body needs rest, and it’s time to NEST at home until the baby boy comes … any day now within the next 2 or so weeks. So thankful I have enough leave occurred to take leave before my maternity /caregiver leave starts. I haven’t taken leave in almost a YEAR .. so this is well overdue."

In another video, she showed when she already gave birth and how she happily cuddled her baby. TikTok users have joined to celebrate with her in the comment section of the video posted by @christinajackson._.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Jada said:

"Congratulations and thank you for your service now go enjoy that baby."

@Grace said:

"No stress!!!! Smooth delivery!!!!"

@Chateau Abrielle said:

"Yessss! Enjoy! This was me right before Christmas. If I could’ve jumped my fat 40 weeks plus tail in the air and back flipped, I would’ve."

