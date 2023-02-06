A video of a young man presenting his new look to his father has gone viral on social media

In the clip reposted by @instablog, the young man is seen taking off his cap to unveil the hairstyle which leaves his dad unimpressed

The video sparked mixed reactions about fashion and the attitude of African parents to daring trends

If you think the relationship between African parents and daring fashion statements has gone from frosty to friendly then you might have another thing coming.

A video reposted by @instablog9jamedia captures the moment a young man introduced his new look to his dad.

Photos of the young man and his dad. Credit: @instablog9jamedia

Source: UGC

In the now-viral clip, the young man is seen taking off his baseball cap to reveal a blond lowcut hairstyle.

Reacting to his son's new look, the father proceeded to walk out of the room with a displeased look on his face, much to the amusement of his son.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to father-son hairstyle reveal video

mseroticaa:

"I know it really doesn't mean anything. But I can't take a man seriously that dyes his hair."

africanflamingo_:

"When he becomes successful, the dyed hair will make sense to him."

_toby_loba:

"All Nigerian parents are on the same group chat cus nah Wetin my daddy self for do."

amarah.shuga:

"My parents don’t have a problem with my hair color, my mom even told me to buy for her."

osasereeweka:

"If he was bringing in the dollar bills am not sure the father would take note of the colour. Rules and expectations are for the poor and dependent."

_fatboy007_:

"African parents won’t say nothing if he was successful. Na money dey do man."

the_cu_student:

"That means if you get tattoo na straight disowning."

unclemide:

"Nigerian parents are exhausting."

sirius_a_visuals:

'If only Nigerian parents know that in the grand scheme of things, tinting your hair, having tattoos or piercings do not even hold water compared to other stuff that their kids do behind closed doors. Phew."

Source: Legit.ng