A family TikTok video has shown a mother of triplets trying to attend to the three children simultaneously.

Her hands were full because all three babies wanted to be cuddled by their mother sitting on a chair.

The triplet babies wanted their mother's attention. Photo credit: TikTok/@mahdiallo25.

Source: UGC

All the triplets struggled to climb unto her laps; each time she carried one, another child came climbing.

Video of a mother and her triplets

Their desperation to get their mother's attention confused the woman about who to attend to.

It was a moment that underscored what the mother goes through in nursing the triplets. As expected, the video stirred emotional reactions.

Some TikTok users who reacted said it was such a blessing that the woman's hands were filled with children.

Others appreciated her for her patience and how she handled the triplets with motherly love. The video was posted by @mahdiallo25.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@AMINAH said:

"Oh my God I wish they are mine. Lord bless me also."

@Crystal beauty saloon reacted:

"God bless you."

@Safetzain commented:

"Everybody wants mummy."

@Haja Camara said:

"It is not easy. May Allah bless them."

@mofupe said:

"Three boys! God bless them and keep you."

