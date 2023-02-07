"It's Not Easy": Mother of Triplets Struggles to Carry Them at Once, Video of Their Restlessness Goes Viral
- A video has shown the sweet moment a mother of triplets struggled to carry all her three children at once
- All three kids wanted to be cuddled by their mother and they were trying to climb on her body at the same time
- They made their mother confused and restless because she did not know who to carry and leave
A family TikTok video has shown a mother of triplets trying to attend to the three children simultaneously.
Her hands were full because all three babies wanted to be cuddled by their mother sitting on a chair.
All the triplets struggled to climb unto her laps; each time she carried one, another child came climbing.
Video of a mother and her triplets
Their desperation to get their mother's attention confused the woman about who to attend to.
It was a moment that underscored what the mother goes through in nursing the triplets. As expected, the video stirred emotional reactions.
Some TikTok users who reacted said it was such a blessing that the woman's hands were filled with children.
Others appreciated her for her patience and how she handled the triplets with motherly love. The video was posted by @mahdiallo25.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@AMINAH said:
"Oh my God I wish they are mine. Lord bless me also."
@Crystal beauty saloon reacted:
"God bless you."
@Safetzain commented:
"Everybody wants mummy."
@Haja Camara said:
"It is not easy. May Allah bless them."
@mofupe said:
"Three boys! God bless them and keep you."
19-Year-Old Mom of Twin Girls Abandoned by Father of Babies Cries In Video
"Young CEO": Primary school girl buys snacks to sell to classmates, her hustling video goes viral on TikTok
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old struggling mother of twin girls, identified only as Cecilia, appealed for financial assistance to feed her newborn babies.
The teenager lives in a mudhouse with the babies who have been abandoned by their father. In a video spotted on Etwereso Hemaa Official, Cecilia disclosed that she's unable to feed the baby due to extreme financial constraints.
''Helpless 19-year-old Cecilia sold her innocence to a man who promised to carter for her basic needs because her parents can not afford a proper square meal a day.
Source: Legit.ng