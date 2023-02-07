No fewer than 5000 people have viewed a TikTok video of a woman who joins her husband to work as a plumber

The video showed the lady and her husband at work, fixing pipes and tanks together

Positive reactions have trailed the video as many young people fell in love with them and how they work together

A woman has gone viral on TikTok because she joined her husband to work as a plumber.

The lady posted the video on TikTok to show when she and her husband handled a plumbing project together.

The woman works with her husband in installing a tank. Photo credit: TikTok/@rencoplumbing.

They worked together and got the project completed in record time. The project involved the installation of an overhead tank.

Woman works as a plumber alongside her husband

Apart from that, they also laid the pipes to the water source and to the various outlets in the compound.

According to the lady, their work was at a Jehovah's Witness's kingdom hall. She was the one who climbed up while her husband was down.

At some point, her husband joined her to give her a helping hand when it was time to lift the tank and install it.

The bond between the woman and her husband at the workplace has got many people gushing. The video was posted by @rencoplumbing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Lover boy said:

"Nice job."

@Blessed said:

"May the Almighty God bless you, woman. You are indeed a helping hand. may God continue to strengthen your bond till old age."

@tobix918 said:

"Awwwnnn you both are so sweet working together. I use you guys as a point of contact to pray for my future wife ooo."

@Samson Abbey said:

"You are an angel."

@Oke Mariam said:

"I'm proud of you even if have never seen you physically. Keep it up dear."

@JOSEPH said"

"Now tell me why God no go bless this family."

