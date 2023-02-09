A video of a father sheltering one of his sons during the Turkey earthquake made people emotional

The dad feared for his and his children's lives but managed to say a prayer while his house trembled from the quake

The heartbreaking TikTok video went viral and got over 45 million views from people across the globe

A father held on to one of his sons tight during the Turkey earthquake. image: @shehzed_umer

The world is still in shock after an earthquake devastated the area of Kahramanmaraş in Turkey. According to the Wall Street Journal, the death toll is currently at 17 500 and the images and videos taken during the earthquake have left people online speechless.

A video posted by @shehzed__umer captured the fear of a family that experienced the terrifying event. One father and his two kids were hunkering down while the house shook in the viral video.

He covered his youngest son and started saying "Allahu Akbar", meaning God is great. The other boy sought safety in the corridor.

Netizens talk about the 7.9 magnitude earthquake in Turkey seen in the viral video

People were deeply moved by the family trying to survive the earthquake and many mentioned that children shouldn't have to experience such trauma.

Comments about the family sheltering from the earthquake are below:

@eslihandari3 posted:

"My grandma and grandpa died in this earthquake in Turkey."

@ringzinlhamo stated:

"The baby between in the door."

@kathleenpeddell wrote:

"Kid laying in the doorway did the exact right thing. Underneath furniture and doorways are safest."

@rlorino06 commented:

"Omg that poor boy all by himself breaks my heart."

@khadkamuna11 mentioned:

"God bless you all."

@anitahssanyu1 said:

"They should be out in an open place until this saga is done otherwise so many people might end up losing their lives."

@rosinah14 added:

"Our help comes from you God, please remember these countries and protect them from all this. We are praying for you our brothers and sisters."

@_xxrehana_ shared:

"May Allah protect all of them at all cost."

Woman dies after delivering newborn while trapped under rubble

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, gave birth under the debris after Monday, February 6 devastating earthquake.

The newborn girl was found by local rescuers unscathed under the pile of debris, but the rest of her family couldn't be traced.

It is believed that the mother died under the rubble before she could be rescued, and the number of deaths keeps on increasing by the hour.

