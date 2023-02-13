An 83-year-old man has married for the 11th time despite being the father of a total of 126 children and grandchildren

The man said he has the mental, material, and physical capacity to take good care of his wives and kids despite his age

A breakdown of his offspring shows that he currently has 18 sons, 20 daughters, and 88 grandsons and daughters

A man who is a father to 126 children has married for the 11th time in his life despite his old age.

The man named Ali Al Balawi is from Saudi Arabia and he is currently 83 years old.

He celebrated his 11th marriage with a wedding reception and he was surrounded by his family and well-wishers.

With the arrival of the newest bride, Ali now has four wives with him despite marrying 11 times.

A breakdown of his ever-increasing family shows that Ali currently boasts of 18 sons, 20 daughters, and 88 grandsons and daughters.

I can take care of my family, Ali says

He has defended his large family by saying he has what it takes to cater to them even though he may be considered old.

Ali said that at 83, he still possesses the mental, physical, and financial ability to care for a large family such as the one he has.

His words as quoted by Gulfnews:

"So there is nothing that can prevent him from remarrying. I have the financial, mental, and physical capacity to maintain four wives."

He has said he does not have marital problems because he treats his wives fairly. Ali advised men to only remarry at such an age if they are in good health.

Daily Trust reports that Ali's 11th marriage ceremony took place at Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia.

