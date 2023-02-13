A video of a Ghanaian soldier who filmed the moment he planned to surprise his wife is trending online

In a video on TikTok, the young soldier's expectations were not met as the wife showed no signs of happiness after seeing him for the first time in months

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the issue with many suggesting his wife wasn’t overly excited

Mixed reactions have trailed a move by a Ghanaian soldier who wanted to surprise his wife by returning home from deployment unannounced.

In a video on TikTok, the young soldier @kwameaggrey0 was captured in his army uniform as he made his way to the door of his house.

He revealed that he wanted to see how his wife would react after seeing him for the first time in seven months.

He then knocked on the door after which his wife slowly approached to check who it was, from which she went back, grabbed the keys and opened the door.

Many netizens who were hoping for a big reaction from the wife were disappointed after she showed no signs of elation upon seeing her husband.

Rather, the solider had to settle for a high five after which he confessed to his wife that he intended to surprise her.

Netizens react to the video of the Ghanaian soldier

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 12,000 likes and 400 comments.

Netizens were divided in their comments with some saying the wife could have done better.

The soldier in a response to such claims said his wife was camera shy and that she was feeling sleepy as well.

Animah-Animah:

Can’t y’all be happy for them damnnn Koo bibini

johnnysteckler6:

i understand her , she was sleepy eyed too, but all the same sojo wont forgive her today.... hallelujah

pokuaa heavy:

I have to marry next cus eiiiii love is sweet

Nana_Qwojo_Eben:

Amazing! Welcome home bro @K.Perez1

Hanna Nyaaba:

Even me that i know when my husband is coming i still can't hide my excitement...

FLUTEMAHN:

Love go sweet ooo

