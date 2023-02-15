A Nigerian lady prayed against getting dumped by her man on Twitter and she got a positive answer

The lady named Ezinne tweeted and confessed back in October 2021 that she really likes her man

Her man later popped the question and she said yes; she stormed Twitter again and posted photos of the engagement

A lady who prayed that her man should not dump her has got a marriage proposal from him.

On October 21, 2021, the lady named Ezinne came on Twitter and tweeted the earnest request to God.

The lady had prayed against breakfast in 2021. Photo credit: Twitter/Ola_mara_mma.

In the 2021 tweet, Ezinne confessed publicly that she so much likes the man and that she does not want to be served breakfast.

Lady's prayer against 'breakfast' answered

'Breakfast' is a term used by young people to describe being dumped, cheated on, or treated unfairly by a love partner.

Now, on February 13, 2022, Ezinne posted an update that indicated that the man had now popped the question.

In the fresh tweet, Ezinne expressed her happiness after getting a ring from the love of her life.

She said she has been trying to 'soak it all in' while quoting the old tweet in which she prayed.

With her prayer answered, Ezinne has splashed photos of the engagement and people are amazed.

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Chiora__ said:

"My baby girl got engaged to her Igbo mannnnn. So happy for you Ola! You deserve every good thing coming your way! Congratulations my love."

@hereismandy commented:

"Congratulations! May the one we truly like really be tho one & may negative breakfasts be far away."

@Chimada_ commented:

"Congratulations pretty lady. May it end more beautifully than you ever expected."

@tabeit03 reacted:

"And God did! This is sooo beautiful. Congratulations to you too."

@nnekeejike said:

"Beautiful story for two beautiful hearts. God bless and flourish your union. Congratulations."

Couple who met on Whatsapp marries

Earlier YEN.com.gh YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man got married to his lady who he met on WhatsApp.

It was explained in a viral tweet that the lady got the man's phone number through a WhatsApp group.

The lady named Ugo said they got married in 2022 after dating for two years.

