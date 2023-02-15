A Valentine's Day video trending on TikTok captured the moment a schoolboy presented a gift to his girlfriend

The lover boy brought out the gift in the full glare of many of his classmates and was cheered on

At the moment, the video has now gone viral and attracted mixed reactions from TikTok users, some of who praised the boy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A schoolboy has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed him presenting Valentine's gift to his girlfriend.

The gift was presented to the girl right inside the class in the full glare of other students.

The student presented the Val gift to his girl inside the class. Photo credit: TikTok/@lil_dafi.

Source: UGC

In the video, the boy entered the classroom with the gift specially sealed in a colourful red package.

Girl gets gift on Valentine's Day

His girl was sitting and blushing as he put his arm around her and the gift was placed in front of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Apart from the gift, there was a trumpeter who was supposedly hired for the show. The excitement from other students in the class, however, drowned the trumpet sound.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the video after it emerged on TikTok. While some people approved of it, others condemned it.

The video was posted by @lil_dafi, and it is not yet confirmed if the students are in secondary school or nursing school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kobby William Tenakwah said:

"Put jokes aside, it’s beautiful and it doesn’t cost much to do it for your gal friend."

@nanasikapa1081 commented:

"Nana Addo please don’t give them allowance they are having money."

@Dessy said:

"Should we tell him or we should wait till the surprise comes."

@Akosua reacted:

"The trumpet is not trumpeting."

@Real Ambidex said:

"Is it bad for someone to show love? They are not kids wai. It is legal."

@Mumxi reacted:

"Nursing school love. I hope they complete the same year."

Lady gets engaged by her lover

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady got a proposal from her man.

Before the engagement came, the lady had earnestly prayed online that she would not be dumped by the man.

Photos of the engagement ceremony went viral and attracted congratulatory reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng