It was not until the delivery day that Bilha Wanjiku Njuguna found out she would deliver triplets and not twins

Her lover had long abandoned her after she became pregnant, leaving the mother of four with a mountainous burden

Since she delivered, the Nairobi mum returned to her parents' house as she could not take care of the newborns herself

Sometimes life throws what you never anticipated or were ready for, and you have to face it.

Nairobi mum of two boys and one girl, Bilha Wanjiku Njuguna at the hospital (l). Photo: Bilha Wanjiku Njuguna.

A woman who recently welcomed three newborn babies had too much to handle; she had to seek shelter under her parents' wings.

Nairobi mum lonely and vulnerable

Bilha Wanjiku Njuguna gave birth to triplets on December 11, 2022, but the newborns did not bring as much joy.

Wanjiku expected to deliver twins as the last scan she undertook a month before delivery showed she was pregnant with twins.

However, on the delivery day, Wanjiku, who has a rental at Kayole, Nairobi, found out she had triplets.

"My boyfriend abandoned me the moment he knew I was pregnant and he cut me off completely. I never heard from him again after he ran away, leaving me lonely and vulnerable. Here, I was in Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) ready to deliver my second, third and fourth born," she told TUKO.co.ke.

Incubator for 23 days

She delivered through a C-section which was successful only that she was weak and was given a two-day bed rest.

While all babies were born at eight months, they were healthy except for one underweight, at 1.1kg.

"He was put in the incubator for 23 days while the others were in the nursery. I could breastfeed the two who weighed 2.1kg and 2kg, but the other I had to pump milk for him. I welcomed two boys and one girl," she happily said.

She was later discharged but living alone with no help became stressful, and she resorted to returning to her parents' home in Othaya, Mahiga, in Nyeri.

Nairobi mum laments parenting journey

Wanjiku said she was still adjusting to having three kids, as it was not easy ministering to each of their needs.

"They need four pampers a day each, which is expensive. Their appetite increases as they continue to grow and develop, so they need baby formula. They also need clothes as I had not budgeted for them.

Thinking about their needs sometimes leaves me stressed. I wish I could get some help to alleviate some of the burdens," she pleaded.

Wanjiku would appreciate any help channelled to her number +254 707 837 631.

