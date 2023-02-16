One viral public proposal ended in shambles when a gent surprised his bae, who did not take it well

A video on TikTok ended up as a cautionary tale for men planning to propose to their partner

People reacted to the clip of how one man was met with a negative response from the woman he wanted to be his fiancée

A man went viral after his public proposal for all the wrong reasons. The video shows his partner did not expect him to pop the question.

One man decided to propose on Valentine's Day, and everything went downhill.

Source: UGC

The man took advantage of Valentine's Day to make a romantic gesture, but it still backfired. Online users watched the video and discussed whether public proposals are a good idea.

Man's public proposal on Valentine's day goes wrong

A guy was excited to propose to his girlfriend, but everything ended badly. A TikTok shows how the lady was led, blindfolded, to a surprise by her boyfriend.

In the video, the lady lifts her blindfold, realises she's at a proposal and starts backing away. The man gets down on one knee, and she looks at him in disbelief before saying no and walking away. Onlookers were chanting that she said yes.

TikTok users react to failed public proposal

Online users are always eager to look into people's relationships. They insisted that the man should have double-checked that she was ready for the next step in their relationship.

Okafor Frank commented:

"The cleaner is waiting there to clear those roses."

Nifreda Okwomi commented:

"The girl who collected those flowers, she's the soul."

harriahh commented:

"I wish I was at that place and hug that guy plus comforted him. He really needed someone at that time."

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx commented:

"Feel sorry for the next girl he will date, she will pay for everything."

UTHUMAN 001 commented:

"The side boyfriend proposed earlier than the main boyfriend."

Fatimah Ali commented:

"Couldn’t someone just hold him up cause, by then, after that rejection you don't have the nerves to stand."

Fabulous commented:

"Before you propose, please find out from her if she would want to spend her life with you or take the next chapter."

Nadege commented:

"The friend with glasses is secretly in love with him. She will be his wife. (Allegedly)"

Source: Briefly.co.za