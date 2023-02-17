A cool high-speed chase video went viral on Twitter, showing a driver's mad skills

Twitter user @chukkysmiles_ shared the footage showing the slick moves from the driver who outsmarted those after their boss

People loved how the driver made his way out without a scratch and hyped them in the comments

Everyone loves a good car chase clip. One went viral on Twitter, showing a slick driver getting his boss out of a tricky situation.

Footage showing the slick moves from the driver who outsmarted those after their boss went viral. Image: Getty Images

If you've ever played Grand Theft Auto, videos like this will give you that extra kick. We've all wished, at some point in our lives, to be a driver in a high-speed chase, no?

High-speed chase footage goes viral on Twitter

Twitter user @chukkysmiles_ shared footage of the incredible moment, showing off the driver's lit skills. It literally looked like it came out of a movie!

Take a look for yourself:

“FOOTAGE: Driver helps boss escape an attempt on him.”

Social media users get thrill out of car chase clip

Yes, this is what we all needed to hype us up for the weekend. People made it clear that this is the kind of protection and skills you get when you pay big money – they loved it!

See some of the comments:

@iMolvic said:

“I think the boss bought the right car too.”

@OluwaNapsey09 said:

“That driver is goated ❤️”

@MztaVeencent said:

“This is why you pay to get experienced drivers.”

@themaxwellade said:

“Trained and self-aware driver.”

@BekaNenzar said:

“They underestimated the driver - if not they could have properly boxed him in that traffic.”

@shibArmynigeria said:

“That’s what you call a real driver. Not that one that will be panicking. You move and in control. That’s what I’m talking about. Never employ a fragile driver. At the end of the day everything could fail and him alone remains.”

Woman dies after police chase driver for not wearing nose mask

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abrefi Fremah, a 65-year-old mother perished in a car crash in Kumasi after a sprinter she was in was given a chase by the police who accused the driver of not wearing a nose mask.

A report on Ghanaweb indicates that the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, on the Kenyasi/Abirem road in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

In an attempt to outrun the police for not putting on a nose mask, the driver lost control of his steering wheel and rammed into a stationary truck on the shoulder of the road.

