A lady has been gifted more than GH¢290,000 by a TikTok user who helped raise the money online

It all started when the man met the lady named Shelly at the laundry place, and she offered to give him a bar of soap

The man, Jimmy Darts, gave the woman GH¢6,425 after her kind act, but he went a step further to raise GH¢290,000 for Shelly

A lady named Shelly has received more than GH¢290,000 as a monetary gift from a TikTok user.

The money was raised online and set aside to appreciate the lady who earlier showed kindness to someone else.

The lady cried tears of joy when she got the money. Photo credit: TikTok/@jimmydarts and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

How lady got over GH¢290,000 for free

It all started when Jimmy Darts, a TikTok influencer, approached the woman at the laundry shop and asked her for money.

Shelly told him she had no money left since she had exhausted everything.

However, she offered to give Jimmy some soap she had brought out from her bag. Jimmy accepted it and gave her a pair of clothes which contained GH¢6,425.

Jimmy did not stop there as he raised an additional GH¢290,000 for Shelly. When the enormous monetary gift was announced to her, she cried tears of joy in the video, which has now gone viral.

In the caption, he wrote:

"She said her dad told her that he was proud of her after seeing this video and she said she never thought she’d hear him say that."

Watch the video below:

