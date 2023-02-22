"Go Home and Rest": 80-year-old Man Who Has No Money to Pay Rent Gets Over GH¢1.1Million for Free
- An old man who came out to work to pay for his rising house rent has been asked to go home and rest
- The 80-year-old man had his rent raised by GH¢5,000, and he had to come out to work to be able to pay for it
- However, luck smiled on him when some students decided to raise money for him, and he finally went home with over GH¢1Million
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Luck smiled at an old man who came out to work to pay for his increased house rent.
The 80-year-old man, Mr James, came out to work as a janitor at a high school.
His house rent was increased by GH¢5,000, and he could not cover the additional accommodation cost.
Students raise money for 80-year-old janitor
Fortunately for him, two students named Marti and Banner brought the idea of raising money for him online.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The Good News Movement reports that Mr James smiled home with the whopping sum of nearly $90,000 (GH¢1.156,225.50Million) raised for him.
It says on Instagram:
"@goodnews_movement has sent Mr. JAMES HOME FOR RETIREMENT!!! Tonight we raised over $90,000 for Mr. James to retire. Thank you!!!"
Watch the video below:
Reactions from Instagram users
@breeuhna said:
"While this is amazing for the students to do it’s deeply heartbreaking an frustrating that an 80 year old would need to go back to work in order to meet a basic need like housing. This country needs to do better."
@venamondt said:
"Thank you for allowing me to help Mr. James relax into his well deserved retirement."
@ufgatorcouple reacted:
"So sad. No person should have to work at these years. They should be able to do what their heart desires."
@rosieking__ said:
"This isn’t happy. America is sick. Resorting to crowd funding so an 80year old doesn’t have to do janitorial work?"
Lady gets over GH¢290k for free
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady named Shelly had received more than GH¢290,000 as a monetary gift from a TikTok user.
The money was raised online and set aside to appreciate the lady who earlier showed kindness to someone else.
It all started when Jimmy Darts, a TikTok influencer, approached the woman at the laundry shop and asked her for money.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng