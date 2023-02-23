TikTok users are appreciating a little girl who is blessed with the ability to play sweet music with the guitar

In a video, the beautiful girl was seen sitting outside and playing the musical instrument with much dexterity

The video has generated excitement among music lovers, some of who are asking where the girl hails from

Music lovers on TikTok have fallen in love with a little girl who knows how to play the guitar.

In a short video posted on the platform by @julmasmuhindostars, the fine little girl sat outside with a guitar and played beautifully.

The girl knows how to play the guitar perfectly. Photo credit: TikTok/@julmasmuhindostars.

She was dressed in a blue gown and a simple slipper. A first glance her way, one would not know that she possesses such skills.

Little girl who plays guitar goes viral

The little girl held the musical instrument like a professional and tapped it with so much confidence.

While she did not sing, the sound she played was beautiful and sweet to listen to. Her skill has impressed netizens who hailed her in the comment section. Some prayed for God to bless her talent while others asked where she hailed from.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 2k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user74076319923590 said:

"Wooow nice one."

@gilbertarumi commented:

"What a talent."

@South Sudan Joker said:

"May God bless your talent."

@Bryant asked:

"Where this little angel from."

@Jim Fox95 said:

"Kids are all good. My son is still fixing his bass."

