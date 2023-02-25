A Nigerian lady identified as Boss Queen has called out her best friend for what she deemed a saddening betrayal

Queen revealed that her best friend professed love to her husband and wondered what may have warranted such

The woman lamented about how close she and the said friend are, saying it is difficult for her to process what happened

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media that her bestie identified as Loveth Ozofor professed love to her husband.

The lady, Boss Queen, took to Facebook to lament as she tagged her best friend involved in the act.

Queen called out her bestie. Photo Credit: Boss Queen

Source: UGC

Queen said she got wind of the text after her husband showed it to her and wondered what may have informed Loveth's action.

She said that she had always thought Loveth was her good friend, but decried that this action has shown her true colours. In a new video, she further slammed Loveth, while rubbishing claims that her bestie was pulling a prank on her.

Excerpts of her lamentation which was in Pidgin English goes thus:

"Person wey I call my friend. You dey dey with me 24/7. If you no come in a day, you dey come two times for my house

"Which kind expensive prank una dey talk sef. I call you yesterday when my husband showed me the text, you no pick my call.

"I call call call, you no pick.

"When my friend Favour called you, wetin you tell am? You tell am say my husband no get sense, say na everything wey happen him dey go tell him woman. Say you wan prank my man. Which kain prank be that?

"You tell me say you wan prank my man wey you go send am that kind stupid message?"

Social media reactions

Nelly Angel said:

"Please calm my dear,people are enemy of progress,instead of hustling a single guy for urself,na person husband.thank God ur husband still get sense,make peter obi win first,they go hear from me."

Evernice Happiness Chimdimma Onyegaturuchi said:

"Oya Ginikachukwu Cassy Ihezie NNE you said is a prank right? Oya see here for yourself, even before I said anything at all, I must be sure of it, the poster reply me, why will you say then is a prank."

Chiamaka Emma said:

"Nne u loose guard, how she take get ur husband number, all this umu high way wey dey find to reap where them no sow, na God go disgrace una."

Mhiz Vera Daniel said:

"Thank God you have a good man. Hmmm others will chop and clean mouth, may God bless the few men that still have integrity and self worth."

Somu Stone said:

"I like u my dear, which kind prank be that??... its remaining one fool lyk dat , God will soon expose her nd her dir...ty body AMEN."

My girl's bestie me clothes - Man narrates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a gentleman who identifies himself on Twitter as Lazy Youth with the handle, @alinwakingsley, has caused a great shake on the social media platform after sharing an interesting development in his love life.

In a post that has gathered several thousands of reactions and comments by the time of this report, @alinwakingsley mentioned that the best friend of her girlfriend had bought him clothes for Christmas.

Source: Legit.ng