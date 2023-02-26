A new device promises to recreate the pressure, movement and even the body-heat temperature of a lover’s kiss

The bizarre pair of rubber lips embedded with cutting-edge technology is now being sold in China at KSh 5,000

The device links to the user’s phone through a Bluetooth-enabled app and once it is connected, lovers can start a video call and kiss

A technology company has made it easier to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Tech company invents kissing device for long-distance lovers. Photo: China's online shopping site Taobao.

According to CNN, the invention from China helps fix that problem by allowing users to send a kiss across the world electronically.

Equipped with pressure sensors and actuators, the device is believed to be able to mimic a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of a user’s lips.

Along with the kissing motion, it can also transmit the sound the user makes.

How to send a kiss

To send a kiss, users need to download a mobile phone app and plug the device into their phone’s charging port.

After pairing with their partners in the app, couples can start a video call and transmit replicas of their smooches to each other.

According to China’s state-run Global Times, the invention has been patented by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology.

Jiang Zhongli, leader of the Remote Kiss design team, explained:

“In my university, I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend, so we only had contact with each other through the phone. That’s where the inspiration for this device originated.”

Netizens react

However, while many social media users saw a funny side to the device, others criticised it as vulgar and creepy.

Some expressed concerns that minors could buy and use it.

D Roy:

"It is true, we are getting very much developed."

Ningleng Raingam:

"This is no new invention. Howard and Raj Koothrappali used it in The Big Bang Theory (sitcom)."

Gill Yelly:

"Nice invention for a single boy."

Shiva K Limbu

"Even if I buy one I have no one to use except me only."

Ryita Sharan:

"What if kids buy and use it?"

