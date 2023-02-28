Delayne Ivanowski, a 25-year-old nurse at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, donated her kidney to her dad John Ivanowski

His father had made it clear months prior that he didn't want her to be his donor, so she did it behind his back

John only found out his daughter was his donor after the surgery was a success and he was recuperating

Delayne Ivanowski couldn't be dissuaded by her father to save his life. So she decided to do it behind his back and he only found out almost close to a year later.

Dad was overcome with emotions after finding out who his donor was.Photo: Delayne Ivanowski.

Having lost a son due to cancer over 16 years ago, John's major concern was putting his daughter in harm's way.

Reluctant to let his daughter be a kidney donor

John Ivanowski was diagnosed in 2021 with IgA nephropathy, a type of kidney disease that can lead to kidney failure, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Speaking to ABC News, John Ivanowski said:

"I told her, I'm not taking your kidney, I told her that flat out."

He was willing to go through dialysis for four to five hours, four days a week, and wait several years before he found a suitable door as opposed to letting his daughter be his donor.

Defiant daughter

Despite her Dad's stern words, she wanted a better quality life for her parent.

She said:

"I was like, 'I'm going to do it. I don't care how mad he is at me. I don't care if he kicks me out of the house or hates me or doesn't say a word to me for the rest of my life, at least he'll be living a good life and not hooked up to a machine."

So she went through the testing procedure, but she did so quietly and made it know that she didn't want her father to know what she was up to.

For close to a year he was in the dark about all of it.

After she was considered a positive match, they went through the surgery and her father only found out who his donor was after a successful procedure and he was recuperating.

Below is the video:

