Zhou Kangluo had escaped from a care home in China in 2014 before a body his family thought was his was discovered on the roadside

Kangluo's family proceeded with cremating the remains of the elderly man before he was positively identified as alive by his grandson

A DNA test conducted on Kangluo matched that of his brother, begging the question of whose body was cremated

A man thought to have died in a fatal road crash in 2014 has been found alive.

Zhuo Kangluo, an elderly man who had been thought dead from a fatal road accident, has been found alive 9 years after his mistaken cremation. Photo: Zhuo Kangluo’s family, L'observateur, Lee Trewhela.

Mistaken cremation

The family of Zhuo Kangluo had proceeded to cremate, remains recovered from the accident scene and thought to be his.

According to The Sun, Zhuo, who was a resident at a nursing home, went missing in China after he escaped from a hospital.

The elderly man had made a surprise appearance in a village and was acting strangely which caught the attention of law enforcement officers.

Through a missing person's poster, Zhou's grandson was able to positively identify him. DNA samples that were taken from the man matched that of his brother.

When the young man visited his grandfather, the man began crying and was able to pen down the names of his family members.

According to the Metro, authorities in the country are tirelessly working to identify the man who was mistakenly cremated, thought to be Zhuo.

Kofi B's 'dead' father returns home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that highlife singer Kofi B's biological father has surfaced many years after being presumed dead.

The man, Kwabena Krah Boakye, rumoured to have died in the Cote D'Ivoire in 1993, returned home on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

His return coincided with the the final funeral rites of Kofi B at their hometown of Agogo.

According to an aunt of the deceased musician, her brother travelled to Cote d'Ivoire many years ago. But he was presumed dead after violence broke out and Ghanaians in the neighbouring were attacked over a football match between Kotoko and Asec Mimosas in October 1993.

Some family members are attributing his return to the 'ghost' of Kofi B.

