A Nigerian father started crying profusely when he saw his daughter who he has not seen for 8 years

In a video posted on TikTok, the man and his wife were left totally surprised after seeing their daughter

It was revealed in the video that she did not let them know she was coming home from abroad

A video showing the moment a Nigerian lady returned from abroad has gone viral on TikTok.

In the short video lasting just 1 minute 33 seconds, the lady returned home with her little son.

The lady returned from abroad and this made her dad cry. Photo credit: TikTok/@nimi_thecreator.

When her father saw her, he was completely shocked such that he was unable to control his emotions.

Nigerian dad cries as he sees his daughter after 8 years

The man started crying and shedding tears of joy. He removed his handkerchief and wiped his tears.

The lady's mother was also unaware that she was coming home. She was emotional when she saw her daughter. She was running around the whole room in much excitement. It was a nice moment of reunion for the family.

It was revealed in the video that the lady was returning home for the first time after 8 years of staying abroad.

Those who have seen the video have said it made them cry. The video was posted by @nimi_thecreator.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@JAY NZEGWU

"That is is a father, that is a daddy who sacrificed everything to raise his children. The minimum he asks for is to see his children do well."

@Ure reacted:

"If you did not tear up watching this video ..then your heart and stone no difference."

@Mercy Malel said:

"My mom died when I was 5 years I'm now 29. How I wish I cud just wake her up and surprise her on how big I have become."

@She’s_Chimezie said:

"You people should always alert us because I can’t find a hand towel or tissue in my room. This touch a part of me."

