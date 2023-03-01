A woman said that her little son accidentally cracked the screen of her MacBook, and this made her cry

She said what made her cry even more was that she looked up the price of fixing the device and forgot to buy AppleCare

To her surprise, her little son gathered all his savings in his piggy bank and gave it to her as he tried to remedy the situation

A woman became emotional after her son gave her all the money in his piggy bank to repair her MacBook screen.

The boy named Falcon had accidentally shattered the device's screen and sought to make amends.

The woman said her son's action made her shed tears.

According to the mother, she cried when he broke the screen of the MacBook for two reasons; one was that it was something she used, and the second was that she forgot to buy AppleCare, having looked up the price of fixing it.

The woman shared a video on TikTok of the cracked screen and her son counting the money in his piggy bank, totalling $70 (over N32k).

Falcon cried when his mum rejected his money

While describing her son as the sweetest, the woman said she was proud of him for taking responsibility for his action but noted that mistakes happen and that it was a teaching moment.

She said Falcon cried when she rejected his money.

She wrote:

"My son accidentally cracked my MacBook screen. I use it for school so I cried. Then I cried more when I googled the cost to fix it because I forgot to buy applecare. Then I found Falcon counting his piggy bank and he tried to give me his savings. He hasn’t learned how to count money quite yet so he thought $70 would cover it.

"I’m so proud of him for taking responsibility but it was an accident and a teaching moment. I put the money back into his piggy bank. Accidents happen. My son is the sweetest. He cried when I said I wouldn’t take it because he wants to help. To say I’m proud is an understatement."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Weasel said:

"You are a good parent, I understand how hard it is especially with money problems. I am beyond happy to hear this child has an amazing parent."

pfp for my little baby said:

"Every parent needs to realize that everyone makes mistakes in life and it's okay."

Kate said:

"The fact the he wasn't scared to tell you ik if I'd done that as a kid I'd be sick with anxiety and hiding in my room for the next week."

Lexi_21 said:

"I’ll buy a drawing from him or a bracelet for my daughter !!!! Please let me know."

AzeniaVe said:

"Does he have any marketable skills? I'd pay him pretty good for a painting or something creative so he can help you replace it."

Boy buys flowers for his mum with his pocket money

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had used his pocket money to get his mum flowers.

According to a report by The Sun, the young boy saved all his pocket money to buy his mom a bunch of flowers.

The woman, identified as Katy Peacock, was left emotional and took to Facebook to share the heart-melting gesture. According to the emotional mom, her son did various chores to earn the money.

