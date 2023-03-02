A video has shown the moment a mother gifted her children a brand-new PS5 game console

In the video posted on TikTok on Wednesday, March 1, the mother was seen walking into the house with the PS5

The video has sparked positive reactions from TikTok users who commended the mother for her love for the kids

Positive reactions have trailed the video of a mother who gifted her children a new PS5.

In the short video posted on Wednesday, March 1, by @vvldesigns_, the mum walked into the house with the new console in her hands.

The children were so happy when they got the PS5 game console. Photo credit: TikTok/@vvldesigns_.

Children jubilate as they get PS5 console

When the children saw their mother with the PS5, they were overjoyed. It was a huge surprise for them as they were not expecting such from their mother.

As soon as their mum arrived home, the children started to jubilate as they quickly took the console from her.

They all hugged her with huge smiles on their faces. Their happiness was clearly visible in the video.

The woman has been praised online for making her children happy with the game console.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lindatwalah said:

"How do I press 1000 likes."

@Mingy said:

"This brought tears to me as a mother. I'm also trying so hard to make it possible.... congrats mama."

@Ngubs and Sons said:

"Anything to put smiles on their faces. Being a parent is not easy but those smiles are priceless."

@Fix&fix535 commented:

"God bless you mama. Look how happy your kids appreciate you."

@William Makoete said:

"My mother to me after 30 something still does this."

@TrevorDasenta said:

"I remember when my momma did the same thing for me, man I was so happy."

