A 27 seconds video showing a small-looking bride who danced in church during her wedding has gone viral

In the trending video seen on TikTok, the lady rejoiced alongside her asoebi girls, who were equally dancing

At the moment, the video has received no fewer than 351k views and more than 7k likes from dance lovers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

No fewer than 351k TikTok users have viewed a short video of a petite bride dancing during her wedding ceremony.

In the now-viral video posted by @miss_taye1, the bride was seen alongside her asoebi girls who rejoiced with her.

The small-looking bride has gone viral on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@miss_taye1.

Source: UGC

The video shows the asoebi girls and the bride in the church, dancing and rejoicing with broad smiles on their faces.

Petite bride goes viral on TikTok

The asoebi girls were dressed in well-tailored mustard-yellow gowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The bride herself was dressed in a lovely white wedding dress with a tulle flounce.

With a bouquet of flowers in her hands, the bride made smooth and gentle moves. Her face brimmed with much happiness.

Apart from having 351k views, the video has been liked over 7k times by dance lovers.

Watch the video below:

Bride in heels stuns her guests

Meanwhile, a video shared by @simplykiajamal has shown the moment a bride danced with so much joy during her traditional wedding ceremony. Surrounded by guests, the lady in high heels rocked her body gently to the music.

Women close to her had frowns as TikTokers gave different interpretations of their countenances.

Despite the hostile environment, the bride kept up her energy. Many wondered if the people were not happy that she was getting married.

Video shows female lecturer dancing in a sweet way

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported a curvy lecturer danced for her students during class.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the lecturer was teaching when she suddenly broke into an interesting dance.

Her moves got her students excited, and they started shouting in loud voices.

She moved from the middle of the class to the front, where everyone could see her.

The lecturer performed speedy leg works showing that she was a good dancer.

A lot of people who saw the video on TikTok praised her for being jovial with her students. Many more said they wouldn't miss her class if they were to be her students.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng