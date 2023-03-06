The sight of a chubby kid eating from a big container amazed a young lady who saw her at a street store

Filming the kid, the lady wondered what they had been feeding the kid for her to have such a plus-size stature

Nigerians who reacted to the clip had many funny things to say about the kid, as some stated they would like to have the little girl

A young Nigerian lady, @tehmhie_, was surprised when she saw a chubby kid eating and enjoying her food at a shop she went to get something.

Approaching the kid, she called her attention and said she would like to see her face. With a fat cheek and food in her mouth, the kid smiled at her.

People were amazed by the way the kid smiled. Photo source: @tehmhie

Cute chubby kid smiles

The lady was so amazed at how chubby the kid's face looked. She could not hold her sudden laughter. She asked what exactly they were feeding the kid.

Many people who watched the video found it hilarious. Someone said that the kid looked like a teddy bear.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 17,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Jess baby said:

"She looks like a teddy. I would just carry her to my house."

Akorede said:

"I know she live with her grandma."

S.a.r.a.h said:

"See all of una wen Dey dis comment section Dey do she’s cute she’s sweet Na still una go body shame her if she big."

sholexy said:

"Make una talk true which one b cute."

user2395148116871 said:

"Shey u na no see d cup she dey use drink."

El_PÁTRON said:

"Abeg no be evidence of good living be this it’s too much at her age."

Shuqa_berry said:

"I want her she looks like a teddy."

Video of a chubby kid trends

