A young mother has posted a video on TikTok to celebrate after she successfully delivered triplets

In the video, the lady showed off her huge baby bump shortly before she entered the labour room and gave birth

The cuteness of the babies in the video has sparked a lot of positive reactions among TikTok users, who congratulated her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is a celebration for a lady who just gave birth to three babies at once.

The mum of triplets posted a short video on the TikTok platform to tell the story of her pregnancy journey.

The lady showed off her big baby bump and her triplets. Photo credit: TikTok/@dumoskalabarikitc.

Source: UGC

Young mother with large baby bump gives birth to triplets

In the video by @dumoskalabarikitc, the new mother showed off her amazingly large baby bump.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She was seen in the first scene standing inside a house with her hands on her waist, obviously to support the weight of the pregnancy.

After that, she was seen in another room that appeared to be a hospital ward where she went to give birth. The video also showed her eating and touching her big baby bump in an amusing and interesting way.

The new mother also posted photos of her newborn triplets, nicely dressed and tucked in bed.

The mother has expressed her appreciation to God after successfully delivering her babies.

Meanwhile, positive reactions have trailed the video as many people took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@sugarly28 said:

"Congratulations to you my sister."

@0544827895 commented:

"I Pray that the almighty Allah will bless me with same Insha Allah."

@GWAGONDIOR said:

"Congratulations! I am next in Jesus' name. Amen!. I tap from your bundles of joy."

Ghanaian twins who lost their mom given GH¢2,000

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian twins who lost their birth mother two months after delivery received cash and food supplies with the help of popular Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea.

According to Nana Tea, the babies' grandmother takes care of them with help from their aunties.

He visited the babies and their grandmother at Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region to present donated cash of GH¢2,000 and the groceries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng