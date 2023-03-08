The mother of Sherif Imoro, a young soldier allegedly stabbed to death at Ashaiman, broke down in tears as she detailed her son's lifestyle

She told TV3 Ghana that her son was modest and was often with her when he visited her at Ashaiman

Netizens were moved to tears by the video of the distraught mother crying as she confirmed her son's horrific death

Afia, the mother of Sherif Imoro, a young soldier allegedly stabbed to death at Ashaiman, broke down in tears as she detailed her son's lifestyle before his painful demise.

The heartbroken mother said the son's death has significantly affected her and the entire family.

Sherif Imoro's mom details his life before death

Recalling the events before she learned about her son's demise, the grieving woman told TV3 Ghana that he called home from Sunyani in Ghana's Bono Region a few days before his alleged murder.

"My son has no friends. He's always with me when he visits me [at Ashaiman). He calls me before visiting but did not call me this time. I had no idea that he was coming to Ashaiman. I didn't know he was going to die this way.

''I'd have preferred that the sickness had taken his life instead of this painful death. This is extremely painful," she told TV3 Ghana.

The video of Imoro's mom shedding tears triggered the emotional reactions of netizens.

Watch the clip below:

How peeps reacted to the video of late Imoro's mom

Edudzi14 commented:

It's very sad .

SamDee posted:

Eii...Ghana. It's more than sad for a mother to lose her son after all the struggle.

Ludmil_asare posted:

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Afua_mabel commented:

The person was stabbed to death, and you want to conduct an autopsy? For what exactly? Ghana dierrr everything turns foolish case. The military saw this coming, so they needed to retaliate fast.

Ahocfe reacted:

What's going on in Ghana? Omg, this is heartbreaking .

Sochrisgold commented:

Hm! Mother Ghana Not not, autopsy? Why the cause of the accident is clear.

Sheadymade commented:

Hmm, it's only when a security man has been harmed that's the only case in which people are beaten. The rest, investigation will be carried out and in most cases, we don't even hear anything in the end. We all condemned this killing of a military man but i as a layenman do not think this is the right way to go about it. God save us.

Soldiers storm Ashaiman over murder of their colleague

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that men in Ghana Military Forces uniforms are shown brutalizing Ashaiman Official Town inhabitants in videos emerging on social media, purportedly after one of their coworkers was killed.

Commentators have called the occurrence terrifying, and by 11:00 on March 7, "Ashaiman" was among the top five trends.

