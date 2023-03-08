One woman lived out many other ladies’ wishes when she faked a wedding to get back at her ex

TikTok user @moximoments shared a video showing a woman reminiscing on her over-the-top revenge plot

People were here for the drama and gave the lady props in the comments for doing what she did

Toxic relationships will have you doing some cringe and wild things. One woman faked an entire wedding to get back at her ex, and some people were here for the extra drama.

Women loved the pettiness of the lady who faked a wedding to get back at her ex. Image: TikTok user @moximoments

Source: UGC

Nothing in life can prepare you for heartbreak, especially when you think that person was the one. This woman had her moment of weakness and shared it with the world.

TikTok shows how one woman faked a wedding to get back at her ex

Manufacturing a wedding is a bit extreme, but love will have you doing crazy things. TikTok user @moximoments shared a video showing a woman reminiscing about the time she faked a wedding to make her ex jealous.

Sis did a whole photoshoot with a steaming man, and she looked stunning too!

Take a look:

People are here for the extraness of the revenge moment

Yes, this is the kind of revenge people want to see. While some can admit it was a tad over the top, people loved how the woman owned her pettiness.

Read some of the comments:

@Elena said:

“Target audience reached sis, we’re petty and love it.”

@Mia said:

“I live for this level of pettiness.”

@DevilDelaney said:

“It’s so evil and so perfectly done. I love it.”

@Rinaeeee said:

“Girl, I just don’t have the money!!!!!! But we are of the same mind.”

@Zai Junsay said:

“Is this real? I want to know what happened next.”

Woman catches bae cheating multiple times, gets revenge by marrying his dad

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a female’s intuition is hardly ever wrong. A woman needed to know if her man was cheating, so she laced his condoms with hot sauce oil and caught him out good. But she did not stop there - she married his dad and has been in wedded bliss for five years.

Every woman dreams of catching their cheating partner in a way that could be turned into a movie. One woman did just that and found her happy ending as a result.

TikTok user @spoiled.trophy.wife shared how she caught her man cheating by injecting habanero chilli oil into his condoms. After she saw him a few times, she turned the tables and married his dad.

Source: Briefly.co.za