A video showed a little girl dancing with so much confidence while her father watched in admiration

The man watched with so much pride as his daughter nailed the moves, rolling her waist like a pro

The video, which was posted on TikTok, has now been viewed more than 1.8 million times by dance lovers

A naturally talented and confident little girl who danced for her father has gone viral on TikTok.

The beautiful little girl was seen dancing sweetly in a video posted on the platform by @tjvr01.

The little girl danced for her dad as he watched with pride. Photo credit: TikTok/@tjvr01.

It seemed the girl's father challenged her to dance so that he could see the talent in her, and she proved that she was a good dancer.

Girl who danced for her father goes viral on TikTok

The girl, dressed in beautiful shorts and a blue crop top, was standing very close to her father when the music started playing.

She turned around and moved her body like an adult that has been dancing for many years.

After seeing how good his daughter is on the dance floor, the man nodded in satisfaction, pride and approval.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, the video has sparked mixed reactions from TikTok users. While others praised the little girl, many condemned her father for watching his daughter dance like she did.

@008643$245 said:

"I think am just too protective,I can't allow my hubby to look at his own daughter like that."

@user8817811217301 reacted:

"Call me old school but that's soo wrong."

@ROZIE commented:

"I see nothing wrong."

@Anette Skirv said:

"Awesome. Naturally talented. Perfect dance moves!!"

@Sanchez commented:

"But she has done nothing just mere dancing."

@Beryl Jireh said:

"Protect your daughter please she's very beautiful."

@Nakirinya faridah said:

"She killed it."

